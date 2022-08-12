84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

151 police personnel selected for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation'

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 12: As many as 151 police personnel, including 28 women officers, from across the country were selected for the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' which was announced on Friday.

The CBI's top 15 personnel have been selected for the award, followed by 11 from Maharashtra Police, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and eight each from Kerala, Rajasthan and West Bengal Police.

Seven personnel from Bihar Police, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi, and five each from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau were selected for the award.

Four personnel each from Assam, Haryana and Odisha were also chosen. The personnel selected from Assam for the prestigious awards are: Shri. Barun Purukayastha, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Hojai; Shri. Mrinmoy Das, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Kaliabor, Nagaon; Smt. Rosy Talukdar, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hqr.),Hojai; and Shri. Narayan Saikia, Sub-Inspector (UB) of Dima Hasao District.

The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in probe.

It is announced on August 12 every year, the home ministry said.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland University

Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland...

151 police personnel selected for

151 police personnel selected for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for...

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund case

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund...

Next Story
Similar Posts
88-yr-old 'Tara' hogs limelight on World Elephant Day
12 Aug 2022 7:47 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 12: On the occasion of World Elephant Day, 88-year-old elephant 'Tara', who...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,23,535
2022-08-12T11:33:27+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 12: India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PM congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking oath as Vice-President
11 Aug 2022 9:46 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

I-T dept detects over Rs 150 crore black income after raids on Rajasthan group
11 Aug 2022 9:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Income tax department has detected "unaccounted" income of more than Rs 150...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Bengal cattle smuggling case: Anubrata Mandal arrested by CBI
11 Aug 2022 9:07 AM GMT

Kolkata, Aug 11: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Trinamool Congress...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

China's blocking of blacklisting of JeM Dy Chief exposed its double standards: Sources
11 Aug 2022 7:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 11: China's blocking of blacklisting of the deputy chief of Pakistan-based terror...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Suicide attack foiled in J&K's Rajouri, 2 terrorists & 3 soldiers killed
11 Aug 2022 6:27 AM GMT

Jammu, Aug 11: Alert troops of the Army foiled a terrorist 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on Thursday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: Two terrorists killed, 3 soldiers martyred
11 Aug 2022 6:19 AM GMT

Jammu, Aug 11: Two terrorists carried out a 'fidayeen' attack on an Army camp in Jammu's Rajouri...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

President appoints Justice U.U. Lalit as next Chief Justice of India
2022-08-11T12:30:36+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 11: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appointed Justice U.U. Lalit as the next...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,25,076
2022-08-11T12:27:24+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 11: India logged 16,299 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time
2022-08-10T15:35:43+05:30

Patna, Aug 10: A day after announcing a new grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Agniveer recruitment for female candidates from Nov 1
10 Aug 2022 9:13 AM GMT

Bengaluru, Aug 10: The Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates under the general duty...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Parliamentary panel recommends senior citizen rebate restoration in sleeper, AC 3-tier
2022-08-10T14:25:13+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 10: A parliamentary committee has recommended that senior citizen concessions be...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

151 police personnel selected for

New Delhi, Aug 12: As many as 151 police personnel, including 28 women officers, from across the country were selected for the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' which was announced on Friday.

The CBI's top 15 personnel have been selected for the award, followed by 11 from Maharashtra Police, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and eight each from Kerala, Rajasthan and West Bengal Police.

Seven personnel from Bihar Police, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi, and five each from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau were selected for the award.

Four personnel each from Assam, Haryana and Odisha were also chosen. The personnel selected from Assam for the prestigious awards are: Shri. Barun Purukayastha, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Hojai; Shri. Mrinmoy Das, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Kaliabor, Nagaon; Smt. Rosy Talukdar, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hqr.),Hojai; and Shri. Narayan Saikia, Sub-Inspector (UB) of Dima Hasao District.

The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in probe.

It is announced on August 12 every year, the home ministry said.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland University

Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland...

151 police personnel selected for

151 police personnel selected for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for...

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund case

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund...

Similar Posts
88-yr-old 'Tara' hogs limelight on World Elephant Day
12 Aug 2022 7:47 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 12: On the occasion of World Elephant Day, 88-year-old elephant 'Tara', who...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,23,535
2022-08-12T11:33:27+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 12: India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PM congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking oath as Vice-President
11 Aug 2022 9:46 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

I-T dept detects over Rs 150 crore black income after raids on Rajasthan group
11 Aug 2022 9:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Income tax department has detected "unaccounted" income of more than Rs 150...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Bengal cattle smuggling case: Anubrata Mandal arrested by CBI
11 Aug 2022 9:07 AM GMT

Kolkata, Aug 11: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Trinamool Congress...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

China's blocking of blacklisting of JeM Dy Chief exposed its double standards: Sources
11 Aug 2022 7:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 11: China's blocking of blacklisting of the deputy chief of Pakistan-based terror...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Suicide attack foiled in J&K's Rajouri, 2 terrorists & 3 soldiers killed
11 Aug 2022 6:27 AM GMT

Jammu, Aug 11: Alert troops of the Army foiled a terrorist 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on Thursday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: Two terrorists killed, 3 soldiers martyred
11 Aug 2022 6:19 AM GMT

Jammu, Aug 11: Two terrorists carried out a 'fidayeen' attack on an Army camp in Jammu's Rajouri...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

President appoints Justice U.U. Lalit as next Chief Justice of India
2022-08-11T12:30:36+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 11: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appointed Justice U.U. Lalit as the next...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,25,076
2022-08-11T12:27:24+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 11: India logged 16,299 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time
2022-08-10T15:35:43+05:30

Patna, Aug 10: A day after announcing a new grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Agniveer recruitment for female candidates from Nov 1
10 Aug 2022 9:13 AM GMT

Bengaluru, Aug 10: The Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates under the general duty...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Parliamentary panel recommends senior citizen rebate restoration in sleeper, AC 3-tier
2022-08-10T14:25:13+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 10: A parliamentary committee has recommended that senior citizen concessions be...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X