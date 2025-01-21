14 Naxals killed near Chhattisgarh-Odisha border; operation ongoing

Guwahati, Jan 21: At least 14 Maoists were reportedly killed in an encounter with Chhattisgarh Police near the state’s border with Odisha in Gariaband district.

The operation, which began late Monday night and continued into the early hours of Tuesday, resulted in the casualties, included two women, several national newswires reported.

One of the deceased Naxal carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore, officials told the news agencies. Authorities indicated that the death toll could rise as the operation is still ongoing.

The encounter took place in the forests near the Mainpur police station area, just 5 km from Odisha's Nuapada district, which has seen increased insurgent activity in recent months.

The operation was launched on January 19 following intelligence reports that Naxals had been spotted in the Kularighat reserve forest.

A joint task force comprising personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA commandos from Chhattisgarh, and the Special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha carried out the operation, a national daily reported.

During the raid, a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was seized, including a self-loading rifle.

The attack forms part of the Centre’s intensified effort to eliminate Naxalism by 2026—a goal reaffirmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the deadly Maoist IED attack in Bijapur on January 6, which killed eight DRG jawans and a driver.

The attack follows another recent encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, where security personnel killed five Naxals.

The operation, which took place on January 12, was part of a joint anti-Naxalite mission, according to reports from the Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range.