14 killed, 20 injured after pickup vehicle overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Guwahati, Feb 29: As many as 14 people were killed and 20 people received grievous injuries after a pickup vehicle overturned in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the incident unfolded at Badjhar Ghat in the district on Wednesday night.



Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and immediately shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.



Following the tragic incident, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav condoled the departed souls, announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and instructed for proper treatment of the injured.



Furthermore, President Droupadi Murmu, via the microblogging site 'X', expressed her condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured will receive an amount of Rs. 50,000.

डिंडोरी जिले में हुई वाहन दुर्घटना का अत्यंत दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। दुःख की इस घड़ी में हम सबकी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिवारों के साथ हैं।



बाबा महाकाल से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति व परिजनों को यह वज्रपात सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।



प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से मृतकों… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) February 29, 2024





मध्य प्रदेश के डिंडौरी जिले में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में अनेक लोगों के हताहत होने का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। मैं शोक संतप्त परिवारजनों के प्रति संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं। मेरी प्रार्थना है कि इस हादसे में घायल हुए सभी लोग शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 29, 2024





An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Dindori, MP. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi https://t.co/15gyTtPM5X — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 29, 2024



