12 terror training camps, 141 launch pads still active in Pakistan & PoK

New Delhi, June 12: Though Indian forces struck a number of major terrorist camps in Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, a large number of terror camps and launch pads are still active in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that currently 12 terror training camps are functional in Pakistan, providing training in sophisticated weaponry and religious indoctrination to the new recruits.

That is not all. In order to facilitate cross-border infiltration into India, 141 launch pads are currently functional in PoK and Pakistan. Pakistan army often indulges in cross-border firing as well as targeted actions against the Indian forces deployed along the border to facilitate infiltration of terrorists. Though security forces are on high alert along the international border and many infiltration bids were foiled, it is not possible to guard every inch of the border round the clock because of the terrain involved. The terrorists take advantage of the situation and sneak into India, sources added.

Sources pointed out that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has been actively supported by Pakistan by way of aiding recruitment, training, infiltration and providing weaponry and funds to the terror groups.

Ever since the emergence of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in 1988, a total of 63,110 incidents of terror violence occurred in J&K with 31,791 incidents targeting security forces and 19,452 incidents involving civilians.

Such terrorist activities resulted in a huge loss of human lives. As many as 47,841 people have lost their lives in these terror attacks, including 16,199 civilians, 6,270 security force personnel and 25,372 terrorists.

At one point of time, around 30 different terrorist outfits were sponsored by Pakistan to operate in J&K. Presently, the prominent terror groups operating in J&K include Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, Muslim Jaanbaz Force, Al Badr, Al Barq, etc.

In order to give an indigenous colour to their depredations and to escape international scrutiny, these groups have continued their activity in the name of The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for LeT, and People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a front of JeM. The terror groups also have their presence on various social media platforms and indulge in online indoctrination and targeting of the youth to boost up recruitment.