12 killed, several injured as 2 buses collide in Odisha

Guwahati, June 26: At least 12 people were killed and several others were left injured when two buses collided head on in Digapahandi area of Ganjam district in Odisha.

According to the police, the accident occurred between OSRTC bus and a private bus at around 1 at midnight. The later bus was returning from Berhampur and was carrying people from a wedding ceremony.

Seven members of a family and their relatives were among the 12 deceased, police said.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital and Digapagandi Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of people in the accident and announced ex gratia to the next kin of each deceased.

"Pained by the bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Patnaik also announced ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and free treatment of injured persons.