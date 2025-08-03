11 killed, 4 injured as SUV falls into canal in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district

Gonda, August 3: A major accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district left 11 people dead and four others injured after an SUV carrying 15 passengers fell into the Saryu canal near Belwa Bahuta village, on Saturday morning.

The victims, all from Sihagaon village, were traveling to offer holy water at the Prithvinath Temple in Khargupur when their vehicle veered off a narrow, slippery stretch of road and plunged into the canal.

All 11 bodies were recovered from the water. Among the deceased were six women, two men, and three children.

The victims were identified as Beena (35), Kajal (22), Mehak (12), Durgesh, Nandini, Ankit, Shubh, Sanju Verma, Anju, Anasuya, and Saumya.

According to Krishn Gopal Rai, Station House Officer of Itiathok police station, the accident occurred due to the treacherous road conditions following early morning rain.

Rescue efforts began swiftly, with local villagers and emergency teams working together to retrieve the submerged vehicle.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal confirmed that four people, including the SUV driver, were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.

An eyewitness, Rahul Verma, a resident of Itiyathok, said the accident took place when the driver attempted to brake on the rain-soaked road.

The SUV reportedly lost control and fell into the canal. Verma added that villagers acted immediately, alerting police and helping to pull the vehicle out using ropes.

One teenage survivor recounted that the group had been singing devotional songs en route to the temple when the vehicle suddenly slipped and crashed into the water.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and a formal investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

- PTI