11 coaches of Kamakhya Express derail in Odisha; helpline numbers issued

Odisha, March 30: Eleven coaches of the 12551 Bangalore-Kamakhya Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi Railway Station in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, triggering panic among passengers. No casualties have been reported so far.

The train, travelling from Bengaluru to Guwahati, derailed at around 11:55 am.

Railway officials confirmed that a relief train has been dispatched to assist stranded passengers.

"No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. A relief train is on its way to evacuate passengers," said a spokesperson from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

There are no casualties from Assam. However, two persons from Assam - Willson Digal of Udalguri and Amiran Nisha of Baksa are injured and are currently undergoing treatment. Both are out of danger.





Derailed Bengaluru- Kamakhya express (Photo: X)





Officials also noted that due to limited availability of coaches in the division, a new 23-24 bogie train is being arranged for the affected passengers, which may take a few hours.

Preliminary reports suggest that the train was moving at a low speed when the derailment occurred.

It is reported in the local press that one coach initially went off the tracks, triggering a chain reaction that led to ten more bogies derailing. The affected coaches include B-6 to B-14.

The exact cause remains unclear, and an investigation is underway.

Passengers were seen disembarking with their luggage soon after the incident, with some reportedly suffering minor injuries.

Railway authorities have begun providing refreshments, while alternative travel arrangements are being made.

Meanwhile, train movement on the affected route remains severely disrupted, causing significant delays.

For assistance, passengers and their families can contact:

Bhubaneswar: 8455885999

Cuttack: 8991124238

Guwahati: 0361-2731621, 0361-2731622, 0361-2731623

Kamakhya: 9957247953

Rangia: 9854419064, 9957554979

New Bongaigaon: 9957554957, 9957554964

New Coochbehar: 7605036155

Kishanganj: 6456226794

Barsoi: 6451220886

Further details are awaited as rescue and restoration efforts continue.