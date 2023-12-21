108ft long agarbatti prepared for inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Guwahati, Dec 21: As part of Pran Pratistha ceremony of the iconic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a 108feet long incense stick (agarbatti) is being prepared in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

According to reports, the incense stick is 108 feet long and 3.5 feet wide weighing 3500 grams. It is being prepared by Vihabhai Bharwad.

Pran Pratistha ceremony for Ram Janmabhoomi is all set to be held on January 22, 2024. The temple till be open for the devotees after the ceremony.