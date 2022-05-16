84 years of service to the nation
105-year-old man fulfils last wish to vote at Panchayat Polls in Jharkhand

By The Assam Tribune
105-year-old man fulfils last wish to vote at Panchayat Polls in Jharkhand
Guwahati, May 16: An elderly man from Jharkhand, aged 105 years, fulfilled his last wish to vote in the panchayat polls. Barely 30 minutes after exercising his franchise, the old man breathed his last.

The deceased identified as Varan Sahu was a resident of Belahi village in Chouparan block of Hazaribag district.

Sahu was not keeping well for quite some time, however, he remained alert and was politically aware. He expressed his desire to vote at the panchayat polls to his family. Although, they initially denied owing to his poor health but they later escorted him to the polling booth where he fulfilled his last wish.

His family said that he was very happy after casting his vote and said that he doesn't want to miss his vote as it might be his last.

