$100 billion oil & gas, $500 billion energy vision take shape at India Energy Week

Guwahati, Jan 28: Inaugurating the fourth edition of India Energy Week 2026 on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described India as a fast emerging global platform for dialogue and investment opportunities on secure and sustainable energy, something that augurs well for public sector players like OIL, NRL and ONGC.

Outlining India’s energy ambitions, Modi announced plans to attract $100 billion in oil and gas investments by 2030.

He also highlighted India’s position as the world’s fastest growing major economy, noting that rising demand for energy products is creating vast opportunities for investors.

He pointed out that India is already among the top five exporters of petroleum products, supplying over 150 countries, and said this capacity would be valuable to global partners.

He cited the Samudra Manthan Mission for deep sea exploration and noted that over 170 blocks have already been awarded, with the Andaman Nicobar basin seen as a promising hydrocarbon region.

India’s refining capacity, currently at 260 million metric tonnes per annum, is set to exceed 300 MMTPA, positioning the country to become the world’s largest refining hub.

Modi also highlighted the growing demand for LNG, with a target to meet 15 per cent of total energy needs, backed by Rs 70,000 crore programme to build LNG vessels, terminals, and regasification projects.

He said that the investment opportunities extend to pipelines, city gas distribution networks, petrochemicals, and downstream activities, all driven by India’s expanding population and economy.

Modi described India as being on a “reforms express,” implementing changes to make the energy sector more transparent and investor friendly.

He emphasized that India is moving from energy security toward energy independence, aiming to build an ecosystem that meets domestic demands while offering competitive refining and transport solutions for exports.

The Prime Minister said the energy sector is central to India’s aspirations, with $500 billion worth of opportunities opening up. He urged global investors to “Make in India, Innovate in India, Scale with India, Invest in India.”

India Energy Week 2026 has drawn over 75,000 energy professionals, more than 700 exhibitors and delegates from over 120 countries.