10 soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K’s Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jan 22: As many as 10 soldiers were killed and 11 others injured after an Army vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday.

The accident occurred around noon near the 9,000-foot-high Khanni Top along the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate road when the driver of the vehicle, heading towards a high-altitude post, reportedly lost control.

The vehicle fell nearly 200 feet into a gorge and was badly mangled.

“We have lost 10 soldiers, with 11 others injured, in the unfortunate accident involving an Army vehicle,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bhaderwah, Sumit Kumar Bhutyal, told the press.

A joint rescue operation involving the Army and police was launched immediately after the incident.

Officials said four soldiers were found dead at the spot, while 11 others were rescued in an injured condition. Six of the injured later succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to 10.

Of the injured, one soldier is under observation at the Bhaderwah sub-district hospital, while 10 others were airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur for specialised treatment.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the tragedy.

The Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He also lauded the swift rescue and evacuation efforts.

In a social media post, Lieutenant Governor Sinha said he was “deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda”.

“We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support,” he said, adding that he had directed senior officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

“Praying for their speedy recovery,” the Lieutenant Governor added.

PTI