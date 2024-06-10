10 pilgrims killed, 33 injured in terrorist attack in J&K

Guwahati, June 10: On the day Narendra Modi took the oath as Prime Minister of India, a pilgrimage to the Shiv Khori temple in Teryath village in Jammu and Kashmir turned fatal as 10 pilgrims were killed in a terrorist attack on Sunday.

According to reports, a bus carrying pilgrims to Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district was opened fire by terrorists, resulting in the deaths of 10 individuals and injuring 33 people.

Terrorist group Lashkar-backed The Resistance Front (TRP) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reasi’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma, was quoted by ANI as saying, “Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus... Due to the firing, the bus driver lost balance, and it fell into the gorge. Thirty-three people were injured in the incident. The rescue operation has been completed. The identities of the passengers have not been confirmed yet. They are not locals. Shiv Khori shrine was secured, and area dominance was done.”

It is learned that after an intelligence input was received on a possible attack on the temple last month, security was reportedly increased in the area.

Following the attack, security forces launched a massive search operation to trace the terrorists involved in the attack and tightened security in the area.