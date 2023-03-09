10 Delhi Police women officers felicitated by L-G on Women's Day

New Delhi, March 9: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena felicitated 10 women police officers for their exceptional work on the occasion of International Women's Day, an official said on Thursday.

The women officers were handed over a Prashasti Patra and a cheque for Rs 20,000 each at a ceremony held at a ceremony held at Rajniwas on Wednesday.

L-G Saxena expressed happiness and appreciated all the achievers and gave a chance to each police officer to share her experience.

Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, the Special CP Dependra Pathak and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

The Additional CP (Traffic), Geeta Rani Verma, ACP Renu Lata, Inspector Neelam Tomar, Sub-Inspector (SI) Preeti, SI Mohini, Assistant SI Sunita, Head Constable (HC) Archana, HC Reena and HC Rekha Kumari were felicitated by LG.

A senior police official said that SI Preeti was instrumental in the arrest of the top most wanted and rewarded gangster Ashok alias Pardhan and his aide, Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and his crime partner Anuradha alias Lady Don alias Revolver Rani in a separate operation.

"She provided technical assistance to the team in identifying and tracing the location of the culprits of the RPG attack at Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali Punjab," said the official.

The SI Mohini is presently posted at police station Cyber, North-West district and she had busted a gang of fraudsters with the arrest of three accused who cheated innocents on pretext of providing 'Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan' at discounted rates.

"A fake call center was also busted by her with the arrest of six accused who duped innocents on pretext of 'renewal of Driving License' at discounted rates," the official added.