1 lakh jobs expected from PM Mitra textile park, says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Sep 16: The PM Mitra Textile Park, Dhar, is expected to generate 1 lakh direct jobs upon completion, with an additional 2 lakh indirect employment opportunities once fully operational, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering at the mela, CM Yadav emphasised the historical significance of cotton farming in the state.

"More than 6 lakh families in Madhya Pradesh are engaged in cotton cultivation, a tradition that dates back to the British colonial era," he said.

The park is coming up in Dhar's Bhainsola village.

He criticised the previous Congress regime for "not upgrading" running factories, which led to the closure of various textile units, widespread harassment and economic distress among farmers.

"Our government is committed to rectifying this. We have pledged to create jobs for 30 lakh people in the Dhar-Jhabua region through this initiative," CM Yadav added, underscoring the park's role in revitalising the local economy.

In a major boost to Madhya Pradesh's textile sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Dhar district tomorrow to inaugurate the country's first PM Mitra (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park.

The announcement came from Chief Minister Yadav during the inauguration of the Swadeshi Mela in Bhopal, where he highlighted the project's potential to transform the lives of local cotton farmers and generate massive employment opportunities.

CM Yadav highlighted the unique quality of Madhya Pradesh's cotton, describing it as organic and poised for high global demand.

"Our organic cotton will fetch premium prices in international markets, benefiting farmers directly," he stated, aligning the project with the central government's vision for a self-reliant India in textiles.

The park has already attracted significant investments, with reports indicating Rs 12,508 crore from 15 companies, signalling strong industry confidence. This development is part of a broader strategy to position Madhya Pradesh as a textile powerhouse, leveraging its abundant cotton production.

The state ranks among the top cotton producers in India, and the integrated park will include facilities for spinning, weaving, dyeing, and garment manufacturing, creating a complete value chain.

CM Yadav praised PM Modi's leadership, noting that the project symbolises modern India's industrial strength and commitment to rural upliftment. "Under PM Modi's guidance, we are turning challenges into opportunities. This park will not only provide jobs but also ensure holistic development in the region, including infrastructure improvements and skill training for locals," he remarked.

The Swadeshi Mela, focused on promoting indigenous products, provided a fitting backdrop for the announcement, drawing crowds eager to learn about government schemes.

As preparations for PM Modi's visit intensify, security has been heightened in Dhar, with local authorities expecting a large turnout. The inauguration marks a milestone for Madhya Pradesh, potentially inspiring similar projects nationwide.

--IANS