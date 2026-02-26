87 years of service to the nation
North East

Mizoram CM tables Rs 17,470 Cr budget, focus on social infra, connectivity

CM Lalduhoma also presented the supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal, amounting to Rs 3,724.25 crore

By The Assam Tribune
A file image of Chief Minister Lalduhoma (Photo: @CMOMizoram / X)

Aizawl, Feb 26: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on Thursday, presented a Rs 17,469.91 crore budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal in the state assembly, with focus on improving social infrastructure, connectivity and the agriculture sector.

Presenting his third budget after the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) assumed power in December 2023, Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, said his government will continue to implement its flagship 'Bana Kaih' (hand holding) scheme to improve livelihoods of farmers.

He said the Mizoram government allocated Rs 350 crore for implementation of the scheme, and out of this, Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for procurement of designated key crops.

Lalduhoma said the total revenue receipts, including Rs 8,608.08 crore of central tax devolution, are projected at Rs 17,469.91 crore, while the total expenditure is estimated at 17,076.92 crore.

The Assam Tribune


