Militant body claims role after farmhouses torched in Manipur's Kongpokpi

Imphal, Jan 26: The Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) claimed responsibility for torching several farmhouses and farms in the Waphong area of Songlung village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Monday, triggering fresh tension in the hill areas of the State.

In a statement issued soon after the incident, the ZUF said it had carried out what it described as a “decisive campaign” against illegal poppy cultivation, narcotics trafficking and alleged unlawful encroachment by illegal immigrants in areas it claimed to be the ancestral territory of the Zeliangrong Inpui Naga people.

“The enforcement action was carried out around 12.15 pm after repeated public alerts were ignored,” the outfit said in its statement, adding that farmhouses, farms and materials allegedly used for illegal poppy cultivation, along with unauthorised structures, were destroyed during the operation.

The militant organisation further claimed that those engaged in illegal poppy cultivation had continued their activities despite warnings, posing what it termed a threat to public safety, indigenous land rights and the future of the region.

Security forces, including personnel of the Assam Rifles, rushed to the area following reports of arson.

The exact extent of damage was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

According to officials, armed militants carrying sophisticated weapons torched unoccupied kutcha houses and other structures at Lokchao K. Songlung village on Monday afternoon.

However, Congress Kuki leader Lamtinthang Haokip alleged that suspected militants belonging to the ZUF (Kamson faction) along with the NSCN (IM) were responsible for burning down a Kuki village.

Taking to a microblogging platform, Haokip said, “While the rest of the country was celebrating the 77th Republic Day, K. Songlung village under Kangpokpi district was reduced to ashes.”

He blamed the BJP-led government for failing to contain the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, calling the incident a result of what he described as a “sinister design” of the present dispensation.

Officials informed that the situation remains under close watch and further details would emerge after ground verification is completed.