Meeting with ministers fuels buzz over former AATSA chief’s likely BJP entry

Jorhat, Oct 27: Former president of the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (AATSA), Dhiraj Gowala, appears set to don the saffron colours, with strong indications that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in November.

Sources close to the development said that Gowala is preparing to join the ruling party along with hundreds of his supporters, marking a major political shift ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speculation has been rife that the former student leader is eyeing the Titabor constituency, a seat once regarded as a Congress bastion under former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Adding weight to the speculation, Gowala met Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita on Sunday night at the Tea Tribe Students’ Hostel in Titabor.

The meeting, held behind closed doors, has fuelled strong rumours that his induction into the BJP is now almost certain.

Party insiders claim that Gowala’s inclusion is being strategically considered by the BJP leadership to consolidate its influence among the tea tribe community, a key vote bank in Upper Assam.

When approached by the press, Gowala maintained a cautious stance, neither confirming nor denying his move to the BJP.

“There are certain rules and procedures within AATSA. Once those are fulfilled, I will take a decision and inform the media first,” Gowala said.

He further clarified that his recent meeting with the two ministers was focused on community welfare issues.

“At the Titabor hostel, we discussed several problems faced by the tea tribe community and submitted a few memoranda to the ministers,” he added.

Despite his careful wording, Gowala’s remarks coupled with his recent interactions with senior BJP leaders are being widely interpreted as a clear indication of his imminent entry into the saffron fold.

With this anticipated political switch, Titabor, long known as a Congress stronghold, has once again become the focal point of political debate in Upper Assam ahead of the 2026 showdown.