Maritime security today beyond threat lens: Navy Chief at Indo-Pacific Dialogue

New Delhi, Oct 28: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Monday said that in today’s turbulent era marked by fluid alignments and fused challenges, maritime security can no longer be seen merely through the narrow prism of threat containment.

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2025 in New Delhi, Admiral Tripathi emphasised that maritime security must instead be understood as what Professor Rieckmann described as a “Dynaxic Challenge” — one that is both dynamic and complex.

The three-day conclave, hosted by the Indian Navy at the Manekshaw Centre from October 28–30, brings together naval officers, maritime strategists, and experts from several countries to discuss regional cooperation and challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

“Across centuries, the seas have been humanity’s oldest highways — carrying not just commerce and culture, but curiosity and courage,” Admiral Tripathi said. He highlighted that from shaping the fortunes of nations to scripting the future of humanity, the seas have always been the truest measure of “our shared destiny.”

Reiterating the need for a comprehensive and adaptive maritime strategy, the Navy Chief said:

“In this turbulent era of fluid alignments and fused challenges, maritime security can no longer be viewed through the narrow prism of threat containment.”

Admiral Tripathi also underlined India’s growing collaborative role in regional maritime awareness. He noted that the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), located in Gurugram, currently hosts 15 International Liaison Officers (ILOs).

“Our aim is to enhance the capacity of IFC-IOR to host about 50 ILOs by 2028,” he said, reflecting India’s commitment to building greater maritime transparency and cooperative security across the Indo-Pacific.

