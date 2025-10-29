Manipur’s Senapati turns festive as 40,000 welcome NSCN (IM)’s Th Muivah

Imphal, Oct 29: In a historic and emotional homecoming, Thuingaleng Muivah, the senior NSCN (IM) leader, received a rousing reception in Senapati on Wednesday.

It is the 91-year-old leader’s his first visit to the district and to his home state of Manipur, in more than five decades.

Th Muivah, who has been staying at his native Somdal village in Ukhrul district since his return to Manipur earlier this month, arrived in Senapati around 11.30 am before departing for Dimapur, Nagaland, later in the day.

An estimated 40,000 people from across Naga-inhabited regions gathered in Senapati to welcome the leader, turning the hill town into a spectacle of colour, songs and solidarity.

An image of people from across Naga-inhabited regions present in Senapati to welcome TH. Muivah

A grand civic reception was organised at the Senapati District Headquarters Ground by the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Naga People’s Organization (NPO).

The entire town was decked up with traditional motifs, cultural decorations and banners bearing welcome messages.

To mark the occasion, the UNC declared a “Genna”, a traditional day of rest and unity, suspending all business, transport, and economic activities across the district.

The council urged all Naga tribes to join in a collective demonstration of solidarity and shared identity.

Muivah was received at the Senapati helipad by leaders of the UNC, presidents of various tribe hohos, and representatives from ANSAM, NWU, and the NSCN (IM).

TH. Muivah received at the Senapati helipad by leaders of the UNC

Supporters from different Naga tribes formed a human chain along the route from the helipad to the venue, singing folk songs and chanting slogans, as the Royal Brothers Motorcycle Club escorted the convoy.

The reception featured traditional dances, choral performances and speeches from leaders representing more than 20 Naga tribes, each expressing admiration, unity and renewed hope for reconciliation and peace among the Naga people.

Meanwhile, the Senapati district administration implemented strict traffic and security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Movement of heavy vehicles through Mao Gate and Hengbung was suspended between 6 am and 2 pm, while parking and vehicle movement were restricted between the helipad and the venue. The main market area was declared a no-parking zone.

The NPO also directed all government and private offices, including banks to remain closed for the day. Transport and agricultural activities were halted, except for essential household work.

Muivah’s return after more than fifty years marks a deeply symbolic moment for the Naga people, reaffirming their shared cultural identity and political aspirations, while rekindling interest in the Naga peace process and reconciliation efforts across the region.