Manipur’s Bishnupur tense after night firing; security beefed up, families flee

Imphal, Dec 17: After a period of relative calm, fresh firing and shelling were reported at Torbung Mamang Leikai in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Tuesday night, raising fears of renewed violence in the state.

“No one was injured in the incident. The situation remains calm but tense in the district, and there have been no reports of fresh firing since. Additional security forces have been deployed in the peripheral areas of Bishnupur,” a senior official said on Wednesday, adding that an investigation is underway, though no arrests have been made so far.

The firing triggered panic among displaced residents who had recently returned to their homes near Phougakchao Ikhai after nearly two years.

Several families, particularly women and children, fled again and took shelter elsewhere following the incident, the official said.

The exchange of fire occurred just hours after Director General of Police Rajiv Singh visited Churachandpur district and held meetings with senior officers.

According to a police statement, Singh chaired a “comprehensive review meeting to assess the prevailing security situation and preparedness”.

Meanwhile, Shyamsundar Oinam, identified as the last remaining Meitei resident of Torbung Mamang Leikai, told The Assam Tribune on December 17 that the incident occurred around 8.45 pm while his family was having dinner.

“I was about to have dinner when I heard gunshots,” Oinam said, alleging that a large number of bullets fired from automatic weapons landed inside his residential compound during the attack.

According to him, the firing continued for over 20 minutes, during which heavy weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and 81-mm mortars, were reportedly used.

He claimed that seven to eight mortar rounds were fired, forcing the family to take cover as the situation escalated.

“My only appeal to the government is that, whatever happens, those who remain here must be protected through adequate security deployment,” Oinam said.

His wife, Aparna, said the family initially believed the firing would stop after a few rounds, but it continued for a prolonged period.

She said the incident revived traumatic memories of May 3, 2023, when nearby villages were set ablaze following the outbreak of ethnic violence.

“The way we had to run that day and the horrific conditions we went through came back to me,” she said, adding that the family has been able to stay in the area only due to the presence of the CRPF and the Army.

She also said elderly members of their family continue to stay in relief camps and are unable to return home.

Following the incident, a group of local villagers visited the Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station and appealed for adequate and sustained security in the region.

The villagers met Inspector General of Police Rakesh Bawal and Bishnupur Superintendent of Police Shankar Deba.

Residents held a lengthy meeting with the senior police officials, during which they shared their trauma, security concerns and continued unease about returning to normal life.

Meanwhile, the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has strongly condemned the firing incident.

“COCOMI views such public defence of armed violence as an affront to constitutional values and democratic norms,” the influential civic body said in a statement issued on December 17.

The organisation has demanded the immediate registration of FIRs under the relevant legal provisions and called for the investigation to be entrusted to a senior-level or special investigation team, citing the gravity and sensitive nature of the case.

With inputs from PTI