Manipur tourist numbers plunge from 1.79L to 17,000 amid unrest, airfare woes

Imphal, Nov 4: Tourist footfalls have plummeted in Manipur to nearly 17,000 in 2024-25 from 1.79 lakh in 2019-20, amid ethnic violence between Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo community continuing for more than two years.

Not only the unrest in the state, but also the exorbitant airfare is a factor responsible for the decline in the number of travellers in the state, a statement said.

"The decrease in tourist footfalls is primarily due to civil unrest in the state, while another factor deterring travellers from visiting the state is due to high airfare", it said.

During a meeting with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who arrived in Imphal on Monday and reviewed various central schemes, the state government officials raised the issue of high airfare.

On a query, Kumar was informed that "the number of tourists visiting the state has drastically decreased from over 1,79,000 (1,67,000 domestic and 12,000 foreign) in 2019-20 to approximately 17,000 (15,700 domestic and 1,300 foreign) in 2024-25", the statement said.

The state officials also urged the Union minister to take up the issue with the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The union minister was also briefed on the details of "funds released by the Ministry of Home Affairs for relief operation and resettlement/rehabilitation of IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons)", it said.

“…The Centre has already spent ₹500 crore on relief and rehabilitation. Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, we will continue to stand with Manipur - rebuilding lives, restoring confidence, and driving inclusive growth…” Kumar wrote =on social media, on Monday.

During the meeting, Kumar reviewed various programmes and policies of central ministries, departments and organisations for ensuring the speedy implementation of various programmes.

“…Requested the state government to submit a comprehensive action plan within a week, outlining short, medium, and long-term goals for development…” the post further read.

Kumar also assessed the status of different programmes being implemented by the departments under the state government.

PTI