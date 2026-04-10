Manipur CM visits Senapati under heavy security in key outreach push

Imphal, Apr 9: Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh on Friday reached Senapati district via the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, in what is being seen as a significant outreach push amid prevailing tensions in the region.

Despite the fragile security situation, the visit was conducted under heavy deployment, with multiple layers of security forces ensuring safe passage through sensitive stretches.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Loshii Dikho, along with MLAs Awangbow Newmai, Robindro, and J. Kumo Sha.

During the visit, Singh inaugurated a Multi-Level Parking facility along with an Inter-State and Inter-District Agriculture and Economic Transportation Hub at the Senapati district headquarters. The facility, with a capacity to accommodate 147 vehicles, is expected to enhance connectivity, streamline trade, and boost economic opportunities in the region.

He also inaugurated multi-purpose community buildings at Khabaduikung and Sangkumei villages, stating that these would serve as centres for social interaction and cultural engagement, fostering unity and strengthening community bonds.

In addition, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for 69 Anganwadi Centre buildings under SASCI, highlighting their role in providing quality early childhood care and pre-school education, while also supporting working parents.

Describing the initiatives as part of a broader vision, Singh said they reflect the government’s commitment to inclusive development, grassroots empowerment, and building a stronger and more prosperous Manipur.

The successful completion of the visit is being seen as a key step in the government’s outreach to hill districts, aimed at rebuilding trust, reassuring communities, and gradually restoring normalcy in conflict-affected areas.