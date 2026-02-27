lIlegal sand extraction alleged in Palasbari, residents seek probe

PALASBARI, Feb 27: Allegations of rampant illegal sand mining have surfaced from several agricultural areas under the Loharghat Range of the West Kamrup Forest Division, where excavation activities are reportedly being carried out openly during daylight hours using heavy machinery.

According to local sources, agricultural fields in the villages of Joji, Marabhitha and Ghoramara under Palasbari LAC have reportedly been turned into sites resembling commercial sand mining operations. Excavators, including JCB machines and tractors, are allegedly operating continuously in these farmlands even though the areas fall under the jurisdiction of the forest division.

Residents have expressed serious concern over the unchecked extraction of sand, stating that fertile agricultural lands are being rapidly degraded. The large-scale excavation has reportedly disrupted cultivation activities and raised fears of long-term environmental damage, including soil erosion and loss of agricultural productivity.

What has further intensified public outrage is the alleged inaction of the authorities concerned. Locals claim that despite the activities taking place openly, officials have failed to intervene. Questions are now being raised regarding the role of forest officials, including West Kamrup Forest Division officer (DFO) Subodh Talukdar and Loharghat Range Forest Officer Nayanjyoti Das, as illegal mining operations continue unabated.

Observers allege that the mining operations are continuing openly without any apparent enforcement action, raising speculation about administrative negligence or possible patronage behind the activities.

Environmental activists warn that unregulated sand extraction not only damages farmland but also threatens ecological balance and groundwater stability in surrounding areas. They have called for an immediate investigation and strict action against those involved.

Local residents and stakeholders are demanding urgent intervention from higher authorities to halt the illegal mining activities and restore the affected agricultural lands before irreversible damage occurs.

The key question being raised by the public is under whose protection this illegal excavation is continuing within forest-controlled areas.





