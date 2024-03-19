Khanapara Teer result today: Mar 19, 2024 first and second round number

86 years of service to the nation
By Lottery Results
Guwahati, Mar 19: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results Mar 19, 2024:

First Round (4:10 PM): 28

Second Round (4:45 PM): 60

