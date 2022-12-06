Khanapara Teer result today: Dec 6, 2022 first and second round number

Guwahati, Dec 6: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

Khanapara Teer Results Dec 6, 2022

First Round (04:15 PM):16

Second Round (04:45 PM): Results awaited

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.



