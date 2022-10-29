Khanapara Teer result for Oct 29, 2022, check first and second round numbers

Khanapara Teer result for Oct 29, 2022, check first and second round numbersBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Oct 28: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Khanapara Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.
The Teer results for the Khanapara Teer game for today are as follows:-
Khanapara Teer Results October 29, 2022:
First Round (04:30 PM): 74
Second Round (04:45 PM): Results awaited
This Teer lottery is a legal game governed b rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
The results of the Khanapara and Juwai Teer game are expected to be out soon.
Guwahati, Oct 28: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Khanapara Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.
The Teer results for the Khanapara Teer game for today are as follows:-
Khanapara Teer Results October 29, 2022:
First Round (04:30 PM): 74
Second Round (04:45 PM): Results awaited
This Teer lottery is a legal game governed b rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
The results of the Khanapara and Juwai Teer game are expected to be out soon.