Kaziranga may face water crisis due to weak monsoon: KNP Director Sonali Ghosh

Guwahati, Nov 10: Kaziranga National Park (KNP) is often hit by devastating floods, forcing animals to migrate to safer places. But this year the National park faced an unusual problem, that is, shortage of water.

As the Northeast region faced shortage of rainfall this year, Assam was not hit by floods like before and the National Park faced the same

to face at least three waves of floods, but this year, the Park faced only one wave of floods in June and that resulted in water shortage.

When contacted by The Assam Tribune, Director of the National Park, Sonali Ghosh, admitted that flood is essential for the National Park. She said that in 2022 and 2023 also Kaziranga did not face very high floods. But this year, the Park only faced the first wave of floods in June and the second and third waves did not come due to shortage of rainfall in the State.

Ghosh pointed out that whenever floods occur, the water bodies are filled up to provide required water for animals, while the grass also grows faster to provide food for the herbivores animals. But this time, the National Park may face water crisis as there was no floods and the National Park authorities are examining the feasibility of using different methods to deal with shortage of water. In fact, the animals will not survive if adequate provisions of water cannot be made.

Ghosh revealed that the Park authorities have started creating artificial water bodies and storage facilities. So far, around 20 such arrangements have been made.

But she admitted that it would not be adequate and more such artificial water bodies would have to be created. She also said that as the National Park is facing shortage of rainfall in the last few days, it may help in filling up some of the natural and artificial water bodies. Moreover, the feasibility of installation of so- lar-powered water pumps is also being examined.

It may be mentioned here that at one point of time, Kaziranga National Park authorities had to create highlands to provide shelter to animals during floods and now the satiation is just the opposite as the Park is facing acute water shortage.