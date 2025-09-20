87 years of service to the nation
Juwai Teer

Juwai Teer Result today September 20, 2025 First and Second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Representational Image

Guwahati September 20: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds, here Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

Juwai Teer Result is based on an archery game organized by Club Juwai

The teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Juwai Teer Results September 20, 2025:

First Round (1.30 PM) : 41

Second Round (2.15 PM) : 29

