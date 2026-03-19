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Juwai Teer

Juwai Teer Result today March 19, 2026 First and Second round number

By Dipti Sinha
Juwai Teer Result today March 19, 2026 First and Second round number
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Guwahati, March 19: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds, here Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

Juwai Teer Result is based on an archery game organized by Club Juwai

The teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Juwai Teer Results March 02, 2026:

First Round (1.30 PM) : 16

Second Round (2.15 PM) : 02

The Assam Tribune 

Dipti Sinha


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