Juwai Teer

Juwai Teer result today: Mar 20, 2023 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Juwai Teer result today: Mar 20, 2023 first and second round number
Guwahati, Mar 20: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Juwai Teer Results March 20, 2023:

First Round (2:15 PM): Awaiting result

Second Round (2:45 PM): Awaiting result

The Assam Tribune


