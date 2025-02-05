87 years of service to the nation
Juwai Teer

Juwai Teer result today: Feb 05, 2025 first and second round number

Guwahati, Feb 05: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Juwai Teer Results Feb 05, 2025:

First Round (2:15 PM): 45

Second Round (2:45 PM): Awaiting result

