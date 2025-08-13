Juwai Teer Result today August 13, 2025 First and Second round number

Guwahati August 13: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds, here Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

Juwai Teer Result is based on an archery game organized by Club Juwai

The teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Juwai Teer Results August 13, 2025:

First Round (1.30 PM) : 49

Second Round (2.15 PM) : 33