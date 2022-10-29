84 years of service to the nation
Juwai Teer

Juwai Teer result for Oct 29, 2022, check first and second round numbers

By The Assam Tribune
Juwai Teer result for Oct 29, 2022, check first and second round numbers
Guwahati, Oct 29: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Juwai Teer game for today are as follows:-

Juwai Teer Results October 29, 2022:

First Round (02:30 PM): 32

Second Round (02:45 PM): 53

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed b rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The results of the Khanapara and Juwai Teer game are expected to be out soon.


