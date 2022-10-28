Juwai Teer result for Oct 28, 2022, check first and second round numbers

Guwahati, Oct 28: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Juwai Teer game for today are as follows:-

Juwai Teer Results October 28, 2022:





First Round (02:30 PM): 23



Second Round (02:45 PM): 26

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed b rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The results of the Khanapara and Juwai Teer game are expected to be out soon.