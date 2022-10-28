Juwai Teer result for Oct 28, 2022, check first and second round numbers

Juwai Teer result for Oct 28, 2022, check first and second round numbersBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Oct 28: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.
The Teer results for the Juwai Teer game for today are as follows:-
Juwai Teer Results October 28, 2022:
First Round (02:30 PM): 23
Second Round (02:45 PM): 26
This Teer lottery is a legal game governed b rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
The results of the Khanapara and Juwai Teer game are expected to be out soon.
