JusticeforZubeenGarg hits 10 L mentions; CM set to meet Singapore envoy in Delhi

Guwahati, Oct 15: The call for justice for cultural icon Zubeen Garg went viral on Wednesday, with the hashtag #JusticeforZubeenGarg crossing 10 lakh mentions across social media platforms, making it one of the most widely discussed campaigns from the region.

The online momentum reflects the collective grief and determination of Zubeen’s admirers, who continue to flood social platforms with calls for truth and transparency in the ongoing investigation.

Thousands of users from India and abroad have joined the movement, turning it into a symbol of unity and justice for the late artiste.

In a parallel development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to meet Singapore’s Ambassador to India, Simon Wong, in New Delhi on Wednesday at 4 pm.

Before this, he is expected to hold discussions with Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar.

Sarma had earlier said the meetings would focus on jurisdictional challenges and securing crucial evidence.

“We need access to video footage from the hotel and yacht, along with statements from those who operated the cruise. These are essential for our investigation,” he had stated on October 8.

As Assam continues to mourn the loss of its most beloved cultural icon, Garg’s wife, Garima, had urged fans and citizens to keep the demand for justice alive through the campaign.

Visiting the artiste’s cremation site at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, on October 10, she made an emotional appeal for a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death.

The unprecedented global response to #JusticeforZubeenGarg marks a new chapter in the campaign, elevating it from a regional protest to an international digital movement.