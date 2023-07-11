Central Bank of India recruitment, 1000 vacancies

Guwahati, July 11: The Central Bank of India has recently issued a job notification announcing the recruitment of 1000 Manager posts in the Middle Management Grade Scale II in the Mainstream category. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in the position can apply online through the provided link.



Starting date of online application submission: 1.07.2023

Last date of online application submission: 15.07.2023

Name of Post: Manager Scale II (Mainstream)

No. of vacancies: 1000

Educational Qualifications:

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India.

CAIIB

Experience:

Minimum 3 years’ experience as an officer in PSB/Private Sector Banks / RRB.

Or Minimum 6 years’ experience as a Clerk in PSB/Private Sector Bank/RRB and with MBA/MCA/Post Graduate Diploma in Risk Management /Treasury Management/ Forex/ Trade Finance/ CA/ICWA/CMA/CFA/PGDM/ Diploma from Indian Institute of Banking & Finance.

Candidates from NBFCs/Cooperative Banks/Insurance sector/Govt. Financial Institutions either regular or part time are not eligible.

Scale of Pay: 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810

How to Apply?

To apply online for the Manager posts, candidates need to follow the following procedure:

1. Visit the official website of the Central Bank of India and click on the option "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE." Or the online application form can be accessed through the link

2. Fill in the basic information in the online application form to register. After completing this step, a provisional registration number and password will be generated and displayed on the screen. Make sure to note down these details. Additionally, an email and SMS containing the provisional registration number and password will be sent to the provided email ID and mobile number. If necessary, candidates can later access and edit their application using the provisional registration number and password.

3. Follow the specified guidelines for scanning and uploading the photograph and signature as mentioned in the instructions. Ensure that the uploaded images meet the required specifications.

It is important for candidates to fill in the online application form accurately and ensure all the provided data is correct, as changes to the application data will not be possible or entertained after submission. For more information, check out the official notification here.