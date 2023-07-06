Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2023 for various posts

Guwahati, July 6: The Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat is seeking applications from eligible candidates who are citizens of India, as defined in Article 5 & 8 of the Indian Constitution.



Last date of online application submission: 14.07.2023

These applications are being accepted to fill the available 30 vacancies mentioned below.

Name of Post: Under Secretary

No. of vacancies: 1

Educational Qualifications:

The Candidate must be Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce with minimum 50% marks. Candidates possessing Bachelor Degree in Law and sound knowledge in Constitutional Law will be given preference. b. The Candidate must have 2 years of working experience as Superintendent or equivalent in any Govt./Semi Govt. Office/Organization.

a. The candidate must possess Master Degree in English / Assamese / Sociology/ History with at least 60% marks for GenerallOBC/MOBC, 55% for SC/ST (P) and 50% for ST(H) and from any recognized University.

b. The candidate must have good command over both English and Assamese Language.

Name of Post: Assistant Language Officer

No. of vacancies: 1

Educational Qualifications:

a. The candidate must possess Master Degree in English or Assamese with 60% marks for General/OBC/MOBC, 55% for SC/ST (P) and 50% for ST(H) from any recognized University.

b. The candidate must have good command over both English and Assamese Language.

Name of Post: Store Officer (Non-Gazetted)

No. of vacancies: 1

Educational Qualifications:

a. The Candidate must be Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce with minimum with 55% marks for GenerallOBC/MOBC, 50% for SC/ST (P) and 45% for ST(H) from any recognized University.

b. Candidate having one year degree/diploma in Hotel Management will be given preference.

c. The candidate must possess a minimum 6 (six) months Diploma/Certificate in Computer proficiency from a Govt. recognized Institute. He/She must have proficiency in Computer Basic Applications like MS-Office (Word, Excel, Power point) Internet etc.

Name of Post: STENOGRAPHER GR.-II (ENGLISH)

No. of vacancies: 2

Educational Qualifications:

a. The candidate should possess Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce with 50% marks for General/OBC/MOBC, 45% for SC/ST (P) and 40% for ST(H) from any recognized University.

b. The candidate must have Certificate in Stenography with 120 words per minute from ITI in Assam or any other Institute recognized by Govt. of Assam/Govt. of India.

c. The candidate must have adequate knowledge of Computer application and good command over English Language.

Name of Post: STENOGRAPHER GR.-II (LANGUAGE)

No. of vacancies: 4

Educational Qualifications:

a. The candidate should possess Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce with 50% marks for General/OBC/MOBC, 45% for SC/ST (P) and 40% for ST(H) from any recognized University.

b. The candidate must have Certificate in Assamese Stenography with 100 words per minute from any Institute recognized by Govt. of Assam.

c. The candidate must have adequate knowledge of Computer application with DTP in Assamese.

Name of Post: Lower Division Assistant

No. of vacancies: 6

Educational Qualifications:

a. The candidate must possess Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce from any recognized University with at least 55% marks for General/OBC/MOBC, 45% for SC/ST (P) and 40% fof ST(H) & PwD from any recognized University.

b. The candidate must possess a minimum 6 (six) months DiplomalCertificate in Computer proficiency from a Govt. recognized Institute. He/She must have proficiency in Computer Basic Applications like MS-Office (Word, Excel, Power point) Internet etc.

Name of Post: LDA CUM PROOF READER

No. of vacancies: 3

Educational Qualifications:

The candidate must possess a Bachelor Degree with EnglishlAssamese as one of the subject with 55% marks for General/OBC/MOBC, 45% for SC/ST (P) and 40% for ST(H) from any recognized University. b. The candidate must possess a minimum 6 (six) months DiplomalCertificate in Computer proficiency from a Govt. recognized Institute. He/She must have proficiency in Computer Basic Applications like MS-Office (Word, Excel, Power point) Internet etc.

No. of vacancies: 2

Educational Qualifications:

a. The candidate must possess a Bachelor Degree with honours in EnglishlAssamese with at least 55% marks for General/OBC/MOBC, 45% for SC/ST (P) and 40% for ST(H) from any recognized University.

b. The candidate must possess a minimum 6 (six) months DiplomalCertificate in Computer proficiency from a Govt. recognized Institute. He/She must have proficiency in Computer Basic Applications like MS-Office (Word, Excel, Power point) Internet etc.

Name of Post: WATCH AND WARD OFFICER (WWO)

No. of vacancies: 1

Educational Qualifications:

a. The candidate must possess Bachelor's Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce from any recognized University with at least 55% marks for General/OBC/MOBC, 45% for SC/ST (P) and 40% for ST(H) from any recognized University.

b. The candidate must possess a minimum 6 (six) months Diploma/Certificate in Computer proficiency from a Govt. recognized Institute. He/She must have proficiency in Computer Basic Applications like MS-Office (Word, Excel, Power point) Internet etc.

c. The candidate must possess NCC "C" Certificate.

Name of Post: STENOGRAPHER GR.-III (ENGLISH):

No. of vacancies: 4

Educational Qualifications:

a. The candidate should have H.S. or equivalent Examination passed in Arts/Science/Commerce with 50% marks for General/OBC/MOBC, 45% for SC/ST (P) and 40% for ST(H) from any recognized Council/Board of India.

b. The candidate must have Certificate in Stenography from IT! in Assam or any other Institute recognized by Govt. of AssamlGovt. of India with 80 words per minute in English Stenography.

c. The candidate must have adequate knowledge of Computer application and good command over English Language.

Name of Post: Typist

No. of vacancies: 3

Educational Qualifications:

a. The candidate should be H.S. or equivalent passed in Arts/Science/Commerce with at least 55% marks for General/OBC/MOBC, 50% for SC/ST (P) and 45% for ST(H) from any recognized Council/Board of India.

b. The candidates must possess a minimum 6 (six) months Diploma/Certificate in computer proficiency/application from a recognized Institute with excellent knowledge of DTP in both English and Assamese Language. Also, the candidates must have good command over both the Languages.

Name of Post: Tape Recordist No. of vacancies: 1

Educational Qualifications:

a. The candidate must possess Bachelor Degree in Sound Engineering with at least 50% marks for General/OBC/MOBC, 45% for SC/ST (P) and 40% for ST(H) from any recognized university.

b. Candidate having experience in Radio Operating will be given preference.

c. Candidate having 3 years of working experience in any Private Firm!Govt./Semi Govt. Office/Organization will be given preference.

d. The candidates must possess a minimum 6 (six) months Diploma/Certificate in computer proficiency/application from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit

The minimum age limit for each post mentioned above shall be 21 years and maximum age limit for the post mentioned from SI. (1) to (4 ) is 38 (thirty-eight) years and for the post from Sl. (5) to (13) is 40 (forty) years at the time of application irrespective of fresh or candidates applying through proper channel.

Relaxation: The upper age limit is relaxable.

1.By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates, and 2.By 5 years for SC/ST (P) & (H) candidates for each post.

The age limit of the candidate will be calculated on the basis of the MatriculationlHSLC Admit card or Pass Certificate issued by a recognized Central/State BoardlCouncil.

How to Apply?

Applicants are required to submit their completed applications, using the Standard Form provided in Part-IX of the Assam Gazette STANDARD FORM OF APPLICATION.pdf - Google Drive. Along with the application form, candidates must include self-attested photocopies of the following documents:

1) Proof of age (such as a Birth Certificate or Admit Card of H.S.L.C or equivalent examination) and two recent passport-sized color photographs.

2) Certificate or Marksheet demonstrating the minimum qualification required for the respective post.

3) Employment Exchange Registration Card or Certificate.

4) A self-addressed envelope (size 22x10cm) with an affixed postal stamp.

5) The application envelope should be clearly labeled with the name of the applied post and addressed to the Secretary, Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Dispur, Guwahati-781006. Candidates have the option to submit their application either by post or by placing it in the designated box at the Office of the Secretary, Assam Legislative Assembly, Dispur, Guwahati-6, Assam.

6) Candidates currently employed in government service must follow the proper channel and include a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Head of their institution.

7) Reserved category candidates must enclose a Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority.

8) PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates must enclose a valid PwD Certificate issued by the competent authority, dated no more than three months prior to the publication date of this Advertisement.

