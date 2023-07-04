Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 81 vacancies under sports quota

Guwahati, July 4: The Office of the Director General Assam Rifles, Shillong, has issued a job advertisement to fill 81 vacancies for the position of Rifleman/Riflewoman (General Duty) under the Sports Quota in the Assam Rifles. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online.



Name of post: Rifleman/ Riflewoman GD

Important dates:

Starting date - 1st July 2023

Last date – 30th July 2023

No of posts: 81 posts

Discipline wise vacancy:

Football: 10 Athletics: 24 Rowing: 10 Pencak Silat: 4 Cross Country: 12 Archery: 4 Boxing: 10 Sepaktakraw: 2 Badminton: 5: 4 Cross Country: 12 Archery: 4 Boxing: 10 Sepaktakraw: 2 Badminton: 5

Age Limit: Candidates' age must be between 18 to 28 years as on 1st August 2023. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 1st August 1995 and later than 1st August 2005 .

Age Relaxation: The category-wise age relaxation for SCs is 5 years and for STs is 5 years.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation from a recognised Board.



Sports Qualification: Individuals who have taken part in International Competitions, National Competitions, Inter-University Tournaments, National Sports/Games, or have received National awards in the National Physical Efficiency Drive are eligible.

How to apply?

Candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can apply for these vacancies by visiting the official Assam Rifles Recruitment Portal. The following steps should be followed to apply online:

1. Scroll down on the page and locate the Important Web-Links section or click here.

2. Click on the "Online Application Form" and initiate the registration process by selecting "New User? Register Here".

3. Proceed to the next stage and click on the "Online Application Form" link to log in.

4. Provide all the required personal and educational details and upload the necessary documents.

5. Make the payment of the application fee and submit the completed form.

6. Finally, ensure to print out a copy of the application form for future reference.