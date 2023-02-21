2008 posts open for Directorate of Medical Education, Assam; Apply here

Guwahati, Feb 21: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has released 2 employment notifications for the recruitment 2008 Grade III (Technical & Non-Technical) and Grade IV vacancy in different Medical Colleges and Hospitals of the State under the establishment of the Directorate of Medical Education, Assam. Interested and eligible candidates may apply onlinehere starting from 7th February 2023 to 22nd February 2023.

1. Grade-III (Technical)

No of posts: 1031 posts

Educational Qualification: Individual post-wise educational qualification may be checked with the official Advertisement Details.

Pay Scale: Rs. 14,000 - Rs. 60,500, GP: Check Advertisement Details .

2. Grade-III (Non-Technical)

No of posts: 320 posts

Educational Qualification: Individual post-wise educational qualification may be checked with the official Advertisement Details.

Pay Scale: Rs. 14,000 - Rs. 60,500, GP: Check Advertisement Details .

3. Grade-IV

No of posts: 657 posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates must be Class VIII passed from any recognized institute.

Pay Scale: Rs.12,000/- to Rs.52,000/- with Grade Pay of Rs.3,900/-

How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online for these vacancies by visiting official DME Assam Recruitment Portal.





http://smbform.in/dme_assam_gr_iii_iv/WebPages/instruction.php



