Wreckage of missing plane found after unsurvivable crash in Australia

Sydney, July 18: Authorities have found the wreckage of a plane that went missing in eastern Australia, describing the crash as unsurvivable.

An emergency search was launched on Tuesday when the light aircraft, which was being piloted by 74-year-old sole occupant David Stephens, failed to reach its intended destination at a regional airport south of Sydney in the state of New South Wales (NSW).

NSW Police confirmed on Friday that the wreckage of the plane, a single-engine 1966 Beechcraft Debonair 35-C33, was found by a rescue helicopter around 4 pm on Thursday in the state's Snowy Mountains region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Superintendent Andrew Spliet told reporters that the plane had been completely destroyed in the crash and that it was "fairly clear it wouldn't be survivable."

