84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

World's oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong

By AP
Worlds oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong
X

Photo: AP

Hong Kong, Jul 21: The oldest-ever male giant panda in captivity has died at age 35 at a Hong Kong theme park after his health deteriorated.

An An lived most of his life at Ocean Park after he and a female panda were gifted to Hong Kong by China in 1999. The female panda, Jia Jia, died in 2016 at age 38, making her the oldest-ever female panda in captivity.

Ocean Park mourned An An as a family member who grew with the park and built bonds with locals and tourists.

"An An has brought us fond memories with numerous heart-warming moments. His cleverness and playfulness will be dearly missed," Paulo Pong, chairman of Ocean Park Corporation, said in a statement.

An An had high blood pressure, a common condition among geriatric pandas. Over the past three weeks, An An had been kept out of sight from visitors at the park as his health worsened. He stopped eating solid food and was significantly less active in recent days.

Last week, hundreds left comments on an Ocean Park post about An An's condition, wishing him a speedy recovery.

He was euthanized to prevent further suffering Thursday morning after veterinarians from Ocean Park and government authorities consulted the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, Ocean Park said.

"An An lived a full life that ended at the respectable age of 35 – the equivalent of 105 years in human age," the statement read.

Hong Kong was given another panda pair — Ying Ying, a female, and a male, Le Le — in 2007 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the city's return to China.

China commonly engages in "panda diplomacy" where the mammals exclusively found in China are leased to other countries as a sign of goodwill.

AP


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Next Story
Similar Posts
Sri Lankan lawmakers elect Ranil Wickremesinghe as new president
20 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 20: Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday elected as Sri Lanka's new...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

UK weather turmoil disrupts train travel for 3rd day
2022-07-20T14:31:04+05:30

London, July 20: Britain's record-breaking heat wave disrupted travel for a third day and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SL crisis is warning to other Asian nations like Pak, B'desh, Maldives
2022-07-18T20:30:54+05:30

London, July 18: Sri Lanka is in the midst of a deep and unprecedented economic crisis that has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Emergency declared in Sri Lanka
2022-07-18T13:20:59+05:30

Colombo, July 18: Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a nationwide state of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hindu temple, homes vandalised in Bangladesh over Facebook post: Reports
17 July 2022 9:40 AM GMT

Dhaka, Jul 17: A temple, shops and several houses of the Hindu community have been vandalised in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Musk's dad confirms secret second child with his stepdaughter
16 July 2022 7:31 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 16: Tech billionaire Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has claimed he's had a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pakistan blocks India's attempt for UNSC membership
15 July 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 15: Pakistan has again blocked India's attempt to become a permanent member of the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lankan Parliament to meet Saturday; new Prez to be elected within seven days: Speaker
15 July 2022 8:36 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 15: Sri Lanka's Parliament will meet on Saturday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn-in as interim President of Sri Lanka
15 July 2022 8:28 AM GMT

Colombo, July 15: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as the interim...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting
15 July 2022 7:40 AM GMT

London, July 15: A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man acquitted in 1985 Air India plane bombing shot dead in Canada
15 July 2022 5:15 AM GMT

New York, July 15: Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted on charges of bombing an Air India plane...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines saved over 1.2 crore lives in first year: Study
2022-07-14T19:30:56+05:30

London, Jul 14: The AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines saved over 1.2 crores lives, while...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lanka reimposes curfew in Western Province, no signs of Rajapaksa's resignation
14 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 14: Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday reimposed curfew in the Western Province as...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Worlds oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Jul 21: The oldest-ever male giant panda in captivity has died at age 35 at a Hong Kong theme park after his health deteriorated.

An An lived most of his life at Ocean Park after he and a female panda were gifted to Hong Kong by China in 1999. The female panda, Jia Jia, died in 2016 at age 38, making her the oldest-ever female panda in captivity.

Ocean Park mourned An An as a family member who grew with the park and built bonds with locals and tourists.

"An An has brought us fond memories with numerous heart-warming moments. His cleverness and playfulness will be dearly missed," Paulo Pong, chairman of Ocean Park Corporation, said in a statement.

An An had high blood pressure, a common condition among geriatric pandas. Over the past three weeks, An An had been kept out of sight from visitors at the park as his health worsened. He stopped eating solid food and was significantly less active in recent days.

Last week, hundreds left comments on an Ocean Park post about An An's condition, wishing him a speedy recovery.

He was euthanized to prevent further suffering Thursday morning after veterinarians from Ocean Park and government authorities consulted the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, Ocean Park said.

"An An lived a full life that ended at the respectable age of 35 – the equivalent of 105 years in human age," the statement read.

Hong Kong was given another panda pair — Ying Ying, a female, and a male, Le Le — in 2007 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the city's return to China.

China commonly engages in "panda diplomacy" where the mammals exclusively found in China are leased to other countries as a sign of goodwill.

AP


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Similar Posts
Sri Lankan lawmakers elect Ranil Wickremesinghe as new president
20 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 20: Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday elected as Sri Lanka's new...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

UK weather turmoil disrupts train travel for 3rd day
2022-07-20T14:31:04+05:30

London, July 20: Britain's record-breaking heat wave disrupted travel for a third day and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SL crisis is warning to other Asian nations like Pak, B'desh, Maldives
2022-07-18T20:30:54+05:30

London, July 18: Sri Lanka is in the midst of a deep and unprecedented economic crisis that has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Emergency declared in Sri Lanka
2022-07-18T13:20:59+05:30

Colombo, July 18: Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a nationwide state of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hindu temple, homes vandalised in Bangladesh over Facebook post: Reports
17 July 2022 9:40 AM GMT

Dhaka, Jul 17: A temple, shops and several houses of the Hindu community have been vandalised in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Musk's dad confirms secret second child with his stepdaughter
16 July 2022 7:31 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 16: Tech billionaire Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has claimed he's had a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pakistan blocks India's attempt for UNSC membership
15 July 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 15: Pakistan has again blocked India's attempt to become a permanent member of the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lankan Parliament to meet Saturday; new Prez to be elected within seven days: Speaker
15 July 2022 8:36 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 15: Sri Lanka's Parliament will meet on Saturday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn-in as interim President of Sri Lanka
15 July 2022 8:28 AM GMT

Colombo, July 15: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as the interim...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting
15 July 2022 7:40 AM GMT

London, July 15: A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man acquitted in 1985 Air India plane bombing shot dead in Canada
15 July 2022 5:15 AM GMT

New York, July 15: Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted on charges of bombing an Air India plane...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines saved over 1.2 crore lives in first year: Study
2022-07-14T19:30:56+05:30

London, Jul 14: The AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines saved over 1.2 crores lives, while...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lanka reimposes curfew in Western Province, no signs of Rajapaksa's resignation
14 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 14: Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday reimposed curfew in the Western Province as...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X