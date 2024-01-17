‘World’s oldest dog’ title under review as authorities investigate its legitimacy

Guwahati, Jan 17: Bobi, the Portuguese mastiff, previously hailed as the oldest dog ever at the time of his passing last October at an apparent age of 31, is now undergoing a re-evaluation of his title. Doubts about the accuracy of his reported lifespan have prompted officials at Guinness World Records (GWR) to reconsider the distinction.

The global headlines marking the demise of the canine led to a tribute from Guinness World Records (GWR) in February 2023, proclaiming him not only the world's oldest living dog but also the oldest dog ever.



Bobi held the title of the oldest recorded dog until his passing at 31 years and five months. Prior to him, the record was held by Bluey, an Australian cattle dog, who passed away in 1939 at the age of 29 years and five months.



After the tributes, doubts emerged regarding Bobi's record-breaking age of 31 years and five months, which equates to more than 200 human years.



Concerns arose as observers pointed out differences in the colour of Bobi's paws in images from 1999 compared to the dog that passed away in Portugal on October 21, 2023.



Vets highlighted that age registrations on the national pet database often rely on owners' self-certification. Additionally, genetic testing confirmed Bobi's old age but couldn't provide an exact age.



According to Danny Chambers, a vet and council member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, representing 18,000 vets, there is widespread scepticism among veterinary professionals, with none of his colleagues believing that Bobi was genuinely 31 years old.



GWR's spokesperson announced on Tuesday that a "formal review" of the oldest dog record is in progress. The organisation is actively scrutinising the available evidence and seeking input from experts in the process.

