World leaders condemn Delhi blast, express solidarity and support for India

Singapore city, Nov 13: Several world leaders condemned the deadly terror attack near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, which claimed several lives and injured many.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing several people and injuring over 20.

The Indian Union Cabinet declared it a terrorist attack, saying in a resolution, “The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion”.

"The cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay,” the resolution added.

Condemning the attack, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan expressed solidarity with India.

“Singapore strongly condemns the terror incident involving a car explosion near New Delhi’s Red Fort on 10 Nov. Heartfelt condolences to the families of victims. May those injured recover soon EAM S. Jaishankar – Singapore stands in solidarity with India in this difficult time,” Balakrishnan posted on X.

In response to the statement, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar took to X, stating,” Value your sentiments of solidarity, FM Vivian Balakrishnan.”

South Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun offered heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the horrific attack.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the explosion in Delhi. On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Korea, I offer my sincere condolences to the people of India who lost their loved ones. I wish the injured a full and speedy recovery and a swift return to normal life,” Hyun posted on X.

Additionally, Irish Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, extended support to India, condemning terrorism in all forms.

“Heartfelt condolences to the victims and speedy recovery to those injured in the Delhi terror attacks. Terrorism has no place in society. We strongly condemn all forms of terrorism and stand with the Indian people,” Kelly posted on X.

