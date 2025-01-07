Winning Grand Slams motivates Djokovic, says Todd Woodbridge

Guwahati, Jan. 7: Novak Djokovic is gearing up for a potential record-extending 11th Australian Open title, with former tennis star Todd Woodbridge believing the Serbian champion remains highly motivated despite having already achieved nearly everything in his illustrious career.

Djokovic, a dominant force at Melbourne Park, continues to focus on adding to his Grand Slam tally rather than reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking. "The one thing that motivates him is winning Grand Slams," said Woodbridge, a 16-time Grand Slam doubles champion and prominent commentator, during an online interaction with Indian journalists. "No one's ever going to catch him, I think. What drives him now is proving to young challengers like (Carlos) Alcaraz and (Jannik) Sinner that he can still compete at the highest level."

Woodbridge emphasized that Djokovic's hunger for success is far from fading, pointing out the Serbian's consistent high-level performances despite a relatively subdued 2024 season. "He didn't have the best Grand Slam run last year, but remember, he was still a finalist at Wimbledon, played well at Roland Garros, and even won the Olympics," he noted.

As Djokovic continues to defy age, the tennis world is also witnessing a significant shift with the gradual conclusion of the Big Three era. With both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal retired, the sport is in a clear transition phase. Woodbridge acknowledged this shift while expressing optimism for the next generation of stars.

"I was worried at first. Were we going to lose quality in men's tennis? But these younger players like Alcaraz and Sinner have shown extraordinary talent," he said. "Athletes today are stronger, better trained, and using technology to refine their games."

However, Woodbridge also noted an area where the new generation can improve. "The next step for them is developing more finesse and feel. We've seen some players like Alcaraz use creativity effectively, but many still rely heavily on brute strength."

The evolution of the Australian Open itself has also played a key role in shaping modern tennis. Woodbridge credited the tournament's playing surface and conditions for helping Djokovic dominate in Melbourne. "Novak has made the tournament his own, and the Plexicushion surface is a big part of that. It's the perfect speed for him — fast enough for exciting rallies but balanced for all-court tennis."

Looking ahead to the 2025 Australian Open, Woodbridge identified potential breakout stars while tempering expectations for major surprises. "Taylor Fritz has been very consistent lately, and from an Australian perspective, Alex de Minaur has broken into the top 10. His challenge now is reaching a semifinal or final," he said.

On the women's side, Woodbridge spotlighted rising star Mirra Andreeva. "She reached the semifinals in Paris in 2024 and has a modern, all-court game with shades of Martina Hingis, just with more power."

As the sport navigates a new chapter, Djokovic's quest for an 11th Melbourne title serves as both a nod to his enduring greatness and a benchmark for the rising generation to chase. Australian Open, the first grand slam of the year begins on January 12.