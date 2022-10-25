WhatsApp working to restore services after users report disruption

New Delhi, Oct 25: WhatsApp on Tuesday said it is working to restore services, after thousands of users of the messaging platform faced service disruption.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.

WhatsApp's services across many parts of India were disrupted as thousands of users were unable to send or receive messages on the Meta-owned platform.

#Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.

Downdetector reported significant rise in complaints around WhatsApp outage; nearly 29,000 reports were flagged by users. Downdetector's heatmap showed WhatsApp users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata were impacted by the disruption.