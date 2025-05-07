Wars, strikes & standoffs: An overview of key India-Pakistan confrontations since 1947

India and Pakistan have shared a turbulent history since their partition in 1947, marked by multiple wars, skirmishes, and cross-border tensions. Each conflict has shaped the geopolitical narrative of South Asia, particularly around the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

From the first Kashmir war in 1947 to the latest airstrikes under "Operation Sindoor" on Wednesday, the trajectory of Indo-Pak armed engagements reflects a volatile mix of territorial disputes, terrorism, and military retaliation.

Against this backdrop, The Assam Tribune offers a concise timeline of major confrontations between the two nations, providing context to the evolving conflict dynamics that continue to influence regional peace and security.

Timeline of Indo-Pak Armed Conflicts Since 1947

1947: First Indo-Pak War (Kashmir War)

The first conflict between India and Pakistan began in October 1947 over the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. The war erupted when Pakistan-backed tribal militias invaded Kashmir. In response, after the state's accession to India by Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian forces intervened, leading to a full-scale war.

The conflict ended in January 1949 with a UN-mediated ceasefire, dividing Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

1965: Second Indo-Pak War

The second war broke out on August 5, 1965, over Kashmir, triggered by Operation Gibraltar, where thousands of Pakistani soldiers disguised as local insurgents crossed the LoC to incite uprisings.

India responded with a major military counter-offensive, escalating the conflict to the international border. The war ended on September 23, 1965, with a ceasefire brokered by the Soviet Union and the United States.

1971: Bangladesh Liberation War

The 1971 war was sparked by the Pakistani military crackdown on East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), as the region demanded independence.

India intervened to support the Bangladeshi independence movement, resulting in an all-out war on both eastern and western fronts. On December 16, 1971, Pakistan's forces surrendered, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

1999: Kargil War

In May 1999, the Kargil conflict erupted when Pakistani troops and terrorists infiltrated strategic peaks in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

India launched 'Operation Vijay' to reclaim the territory, supported by the Air Force's 'Operation Safed Sagar'. After intense fighting, the war ended on July 26, 1999, with India regaining control, now commemorated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

2016: Uri Attack and Surgical Strikes

On September 18, 2016, terrorists attacked an Indian Army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 19 soldiers. In retaliation, India conducted surgical strikes on September 29, targeting terrorist launch pads across the LoC in PoK.

The operation inflicted heavy casualties among terrorists preparing to infiltrate Indian territory.

2019: Pulwama Attack and Balakot Airstrike

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber targeted a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, killing 40 personnel. In response, India carried out airstrikes on February 26, 2019, targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp in Balakot, Pakistan.

This marked the first Indian airstrike deep inside Pakistani territory since the 1971 war.

2025: Operation Sindoor

On the early hours of May 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces conducted 'Operation Sindoor', striking nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK, including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

This operation comes in response to heightened tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives.

India and Pakistan's long history of armed conflicts highlights ongoing tensions, primarily revolving around the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism. The recent strikes indicate that regional stability remains a significant challenge.