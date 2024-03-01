War causes $19.6 bn in losses to Ukraine's culture, tourism: PM

Kiev, March 1: Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia has incurred losses of at least $19.6 billion to the country's cultural and tourism sectors, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal added on Thursday that 900 historical and cultural sites in Ukraine were destroyed or damaged during the war, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kiev plans to create a special register of the destroyed cultural and tourism facilities, which will be a tool for determining the amount of compensation from Russia, he said.

According to him, Ukraine needs $8.9 billion to restore cultural and tourist sites.