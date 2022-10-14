Viral: Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from woman's eye

Guwahati, Oct 14: In shocking incident that has gone viral, an ophthalmologist, named Dr Katerina Kurteeva shared a video, wherein she was seen removing a total of 23 contact lenses from a forgetful woman's eye.

While sharing the video on social media platform, Instagram, the doctor further warns not to sleep with the contact lenses on.

"Delivering 23 contact lenses out of someone's eye. Real-life video from my clinic. Don't sleep in your contact lenses," the text in the video reads

"A rare occasion when someone forgot to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic," the doctor captioned the video.









The viral video shows how the doctor removes the contact lenses.









The doctor added, "I had to use very fine surgical instrument a jeweler forceps to separate contact lenses. They were essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month."

She further added that she used special eye stain called flourex that stained the patient's contacts green. It helped her to visualize the retained material and helped numb the patient's eye.

The video has left netizens wondering how the woman kept wearing new lenses on the same eye.

Wondering why she got this only in one eye? don't understand, so she removed it from the other eye but left only in one .... interesting, a user commented.

Another user commented, "So she just thought it was okay to sleep with her contacts every night for a month? Like girl bffr."