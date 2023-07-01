Violence engulfs France after death of teenager in police firing, 471 arrested

Guwahati, July 1: France has been rocked by violent protests for the last three days over the death of a teenager in police firing. Widespread rioting has engulfed the nation prompting the authorities to deploy security forces across the country to bring the situation under control.

Several hundreds of demonstrators marched to the streets and set fire to cars and public structures. As per reports, protesters threw projectiles and firecrackers at the police, while the police retaliated with tear gas and dispersal grenades. Videos circulating on social media depicted several fires occurring nationwide.

In reaction to the disturbance, French President Emmanuel Macron has organised an emergency meeting with ministers. He further appealed parents to keep children off the streets and blamed social media for fuelling violence.

The entire incident unfolded on Tuesday following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old teenager who has only been identified by his first name, Nahel. The death of the teenager captured on video stirred up long-standing concerns of police brutality and institutionalised racism inside French law enforcement authorities, said reports.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told media that 471 arrests were made during the night, but said the fourth night of violence had been a “lot less intense” and the situation in the Paris region is calmer. Things remained tense in Marseille and Lyon, he added.

The government had deployed 45,000 police personnel, special units, armoured vehicles and helicopters to maintain law and order and keep the violence in check. However, widespread violence, vandalism and looting took place in cities across the country, with buildings and vehicles set on fire.

According to reports, protests continued into the early hours of Saturday morning in defiance of a ban announced on Friday on all “large-scale events” in the country, with rioting breaking out in several cities.



