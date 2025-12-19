Violence breaks out outside Indian Assistant High Commission in Bangladesh, 4 injured

Dhaka, Dec 19: Violence erupted outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong, Bangladesh, on Friday, leaving at least four people injured, including two police officers, according to local media reports.

The unrest followed the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of the radical group Inqilab Mancha. Protesters gathered outside the Indian mission’s office in the Khulshi area in the early hours of Friday, hurling bricks and vandalising the premises.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Hasib Aziz said police intervention led to a chase and counter-chase between protesters and law enforcement personnel. The injured were admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital. Several individuals were detained at the scene and are likely to be booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Earlier this week, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah to convey New Delhi’s serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh.

The MEA highlighted threats posed by extremist elements that had announced plans to create a security crisis around Indian diplomatic missions.

India rejected what it described as a false narrative being spread by extremist groups regarding recent developments in Bangladesh.

The MEA also expressed concern that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has neither conducted a comprehensive investigation nor shared credible evidence with India. New Delhi urged Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Indian missions in line with diplomatic obligations.

In a separate incident linked to protests over Hadi’s death, demonstrators set fire to the residence of former Awami League Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel in Chittagong’s Chashmahill area on Thursday night. A motorcycle inside the house was also torched. Police said around 200 protesters had gathered in different parts of the city before marching toward the area.

Meanwhile, multiple media outlets were reportedly targeted in arson attacks. Hours after confirmation of Hadi’s death, the Daily Star newspaper building in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar was set ablaze early Friday.

Six firefighting units were deployed, and army personnel were sent to secure the area after journalists and staff were trapped inside the building.

Hadi had been flown to Singapore for advanced treatment earlier this week after remaining critical at a hospital in Dhaka.

Bangladesh has witnessed an alarming rise in violence and a degrading law and order situation under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

